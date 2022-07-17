EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:55, 17 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 413

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 413 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty city has reported a triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 293

    Nur-Sultan city has posted 72 more COVID-19 recovered cases.

    Four more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Pavlodar region.

    Since the start of the pandemic, 1,295,438 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!