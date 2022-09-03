Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 449

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 449 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Karaganda region has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 93. Kostanay region has seen the second highest number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 77. North Kazakhstan region is third in terms of daily recoveries – 61.

53 more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Shymkent city, 42 in West Kazakhstan region, 42 in Pavlodar region, 24 in East Kazakhstan region, 21 in Mangistau region, 12 in Ulytau region, and 10 in Zhetysu region.

Single-digit COVID-19 recovered cases have been reported in Kyzylorda region – eight, and Abai region – six.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,358,789 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.