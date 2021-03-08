Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 480

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 480 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has reported the most number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 68. Akmola region is second with 56 daily recoveries. The third biggest number of fresh daily recoveries from the coronavirus has been recorded in Almaty city - 54.

Pavlodar region and West Kazakhstan regions have recorded 50 and 36 daily COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

33 more have defeated the virus in Atyrau region as well as in Karaganda region.

28 more recoveries have been registered in Kostanay region, 27 in Zhambyl region as well as in Almaty region, 21 in North Kazakhstan region, 17 in East Kazakhstan region, 11 in Turkestan region, 10 in Shymkent city, and 9 in Kyzylorda region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 202,230.