Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 514

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 514 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan city has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 100. West Kazakhstan region has seen the second highest number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 95. 75 more have defeated the virus in North Kazakhstan region.

Karaganda region has reported 64 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Akmola region – 46, Pavlodar region – 37, Shymkent city – 37, Aktobe region – 25, Kyzylorda region – 12 and Kostanay region – 10.

Seven more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Atyrau region, three in East Kazakhstan region, two in Almaty region, and one in Turkestan region.

Since the start of the pandemic 964,166 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.