Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 588

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 588 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Pavlodar region has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 155. Karaganda region has seen the second highest triple-digit number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 115. 80 more have defeated the virus in Nur-Sultan city.

Akmola region has reported 65 more COVID-19 recovered cases, North Kazakhstan region – 45, West Kazakhstan region – 43, Zhambyl region – 14, Aktobe region – 12, East Kazakhstan region – 12, and Kostanay region – 11.

Nine more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Almaty region, eight in Almaty city, eight in Turkestan region, six in Atyrau region, and five in Kyzylorda region.

Since the start of the pandemic 958,277 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.