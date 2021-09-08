Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 6,894

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6,894 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has seen the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,437, followed by Nur-Sultan city – 846 and Karaganda region – 718.

Shymkent city and Atyrau region have logged 710 and 664 daily recovered cases, respectively.

Triple-digit fresh daily recoveries have also been registered in Aktobe region – 478, Pavlodar region – 409, Almaty region – 371, Mangistau region – 321, Akmola region – 272, Kyzylorda region – 179, Kostanay region – 162, East Kazakhstan region – 136, and West Kazakhstan region – 129.

Turkestan region has seen 37 more COVID-19 recovered cases, and North Kazakhstan region – 25.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 734,883.