Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 72

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 72 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Karaganda region has reported the biggest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 58. Zhambyl and Almaty regions have seen seven and three coronavirus recovered cases over the past day.

Two more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Mangistau region, one in Nur-Sultan city, and one in Akmola region.

No COVID-19 recovered cases have been seen in the cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,289,882 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.



