Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 792

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 792 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 197. North Kazakhstan region has seen the second highest number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 171. 114 more have defeated the virus in Karaganda region.

Almaty city has reported 47 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Kostanay region – 46, East Kazakhstan region – 45, Aktobe region – 40, Pavlodar region – 37, Akmola region – 34, Almaty region – 25, Atyrau region – 14, and Zhambyl region – 13.

Four more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Kyzylorda region, three in Turkestan region, and two in Mangistau region.

Since the start of the pandemic 966,588 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.