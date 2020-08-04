EN
    Kazakhstan's COVID-19 reproduction rate declines

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's reproduction rate for the novel coronavirus has dipped from 1.2 to 0.89, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said during a government session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of August 3, the country has registered 93,820 COVID-19 cases, of these 27,597 have been receiving treatment. The total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 55,132 and 1,091 coronavirus-infected patients have died.

    According to the health minister, new COVID-19 cases are 18% less of the figures reported in the past week. Occupancy of COVID-19 beds has fallen by 56%.

    In the minister's words, there has been a 40% decrease in the number of ambulance calls regarding COVID-19.

    According to Tsoi, the COVID-19 reproduction rate has dipped from 1.2 to 0.89 in Kazakhstan, thus, reducing by 24%. This helps reduce the burden facing the healthcare system.

    Tsoi said that two weeks into the quarantine, the COVID-19 reproduction rate had been steadily decreasing. He noted that keeping the reproduction rate below 1 is key to the epidemiological situation.

    As of August 4, all the regions except Akmola and Kostanay regions have reported to have the COVID-19 reproduction rate below 1.


