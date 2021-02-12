Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally tops 200,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 951 daily COVID-19 cases, pushing the total COVID-19 caseload to 200,044, Kazinform reports.

Pavlodar region has recorded the biggest number of daily COVID-19 cases – 163. Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities are second and third in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases reported over the past day – 109 and 108, respectively.

Akmola and Kostanay regions both have reported 79 fresh COVID-19 cases.

76 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty region, 75 in West Kazakhstan region, 64 in East Kazakhstan region, 62 in North Kazakhstan region, 58 Karaganda region, 33 Atyrau region, 10 in Zhambyl region, 9 in Shymkent city, 8 in Aktobe region, 7 in Turkestan region as well as in Mangistau region, and 4 in Kyzylorda region.