Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally up by 2,229

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 2,229 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 276,054, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has recorded 612 fresh COVID-19 cases – the highest daily figure. Nur-Sultan is second with 465 cases. Almaty region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 cases – 226.

Triple-digit infections have also been recorded in Karaganda region – 197, West Kazakhstan region – 115, and Aktobe region – 100.

Akmola, Atyrau, and Shymkent city have seen 98, 93, and 74 daily COVID-19 cases, respectively.

41 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Pavlodar region.

36 more infections have been detected in Zhambyl region, 33 in North Kazakhstan region, 32 in Kyzylorda region, 31 in Mangistau region, 29 in Kostanay region, 25 in East Kazakhstan region, and 22 in Turkestan region.