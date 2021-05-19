Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 vaccination rate slows down

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The vaccination rate has dropped in the country, Kazakh Vice Minister Marat Shoranov said during a briefing at the central communications service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Shoranov, the vaccination rate stood at over 100 thousand doses a day in April. There has been decrease in the vaccination rate with the figure dropping to 30 and 60 thousand doses per day, which the vice minister attributed to the holidays in May.

He called on the people for conscientiousness and participation, adding that greater awareness rising campaigns in the regions, at clinics, and business facilities will be in place to increase the coverage of people so as to make sure the vaccination plans set are fulfilled.

Earlier he reported that 250 thousand people over 65 years old have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country.