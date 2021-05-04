Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 vaccinations picking up speed – Alexei Tsoi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The speed of COVID-19 vaccinations is picking up in the country, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said today at a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh health minister said that COVID-19 vaccine supplies are carried out as planned with 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered as of late April.

According to him, the speed of vaccinations is picking up in the country, with the number of people receiving daily COVID-19 vaccine doses rising by 12fold from 11 thousand to 135 thousand.

Nationwide, a total of 11 thousand health workers are deployed at over 1,000 stationary vaccination sites and 400 mobile sites. The country has used around 1.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the start of the vaccination drive.

He added that the regions’ governors need to focus on vaccinating people residing in rural areas, making active use of mobile medical complexes.