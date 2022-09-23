EN
    08:53, 23 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s COVID tally totals 1,392,999

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 114 new COVID-19, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

    16 new cases were reported in Astana, 15 in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 17 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 2 in Atyrau region, 3 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Abai region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 9 in West Kazakhstan, 17 in Karaganda region, 7 in Ulytau region, 13 in Kostanay region, 2 in Pavlodar region, 3 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkistan region, raising the country’s tally to 1,392,999.


