Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count at 1,145

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,145 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 405,209, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sulatn city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 343. Ranked second is Karaganda region – 150. Almaty city is third in terms of number of new cases – 109.

West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions have logged 84 and 76 daily COVID-19 infections, respectively.

62 more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Atyrau region, 41 in Pavlodar region, 41 in Almaty region, 39 in Mangistau region, 37 in Akmola region, 33 in Kostanay region, 31 in Shymkent city, 26 in Kyzylorda region, 25 in Aktobe region, 21 in North Kazakhstan region, 15 in Zhambyl region, and 12 in Turkestan region.