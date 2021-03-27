Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count at 1,485

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,485 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide caseload to 238,785, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the past day – 450. Nur-Sultan and Almaty region are second and third in terms of the highest number of fresh daily infections.

93 more people have been affected by the virus in Atyrau region.

West Kazakhstan ad Karaganda regions have reported 87 and 85 daily infections, respectively.

50 more cases have been detected in Aktobe region, 48 in Akmola region, 39 in Kostanay region, 35 in Pavlodar region, 34 in Shymkent city, 24 in Kyzylorda region, 21 in North Kazakhstan region, 17 in East Kazakhstan region, 15 in Zhambyl region, 10 I Mangistau region, and seven in Turkestan region.