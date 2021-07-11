Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count at 3,695

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 3,695 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest triple-digit number of COVID-19 cases in the past day – 914. Coming in second is Almaty city with 620 cases. Karaganda region is third in terms of the number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections 449.

Shymkent city has reported 312 daily coronavirus cases, Atyrau region – 256, West Kazakhstan region – 205, Pavlodar region – 137, Akmola region – 131, Mangistau region – 116, Almaty region – 114, and Aktobe region – 102.

81 more infections have been logged in Kostanay region, 71 in East Kazakhstan region, 54 in Kyzylorda region, 54 in Turkestan region, 51 in Zhambyl region, and 28 in North Kazakhstan region.

Kazakhstan has so far reported a total of 454,825 coronavirus cases.