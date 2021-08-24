EN
    08:40, 24 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count at 5,631

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 5,631 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has reported the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 1,505. Karaganda region and Nur-Sultan cities are second and third in terms of COVID-19 daily cases – 860 and 422, respectively.

    Triple-digit COVID-19 cases have also been registered in Almaty region – 394, Pavlodar region – 312, Atyrau region – 302, Akmola region – 274, Kostanay region – 272, Mangistau region – 242, Zhambyl region – 225, East Kazakhstan region – 173, Aktobe region – 166, Shymkent city – 147, and North Kazakhstan region – 131.

    97 fresh COVID-19 cases have been spotted in Kyzylorda region, 58 in West Kazakhstan region, and 51 in Turkestan region.

    The country’s COVID-19 tally stands at 748,851.


