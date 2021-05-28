Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count down to 1,747

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,747 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, down from 1,849 cases in the previous day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda region has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 324, up from 320 in the previous day. Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities are second and third in terms of COVID-19 daily cases – 279 and 246, respectively.

Triple-digit COVID-19 cases have also been registered in Akmola and Pavlodar regions - 127 and 105, respectively.

With 97, Almaty region has had the highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases, followed by East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions – 95 each.

85 fresh COVID-19 cases have been spotted in Atyrau region, 63 in Shymkent city, 53 in Aktobe region, 42 in Mangistau region, 42 in Kostanay region, 40 in North Kazakhstan region, 24 in Turkestan region, 17 in Zhambyl region, and 13 in Kyzylorda region.

The country’s COVID-19 tally stands at 381,907.