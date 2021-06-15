Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count down to 757

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 757 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 402,996, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region have reported the biggest numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 181 and 161, respectively.

Ranked third and fourth in terms of new COVID-19 cases are East Kazakhstan region and Almaty city - 67 and 65, accordingly.

47 infections have been recorded in Pavlodar region, 36 in Akmola region, 33 in Kostanay as well as West Kazakhstan region, 30 in Almaty region, 27 in Atyrau region, 22 in Zhambyl region, 18 in Turkestan region, 15 in Kyzylorda region, seven in Mangistau region, six in Aktobe region, five in North Kazkahstan region, and four in Shymkent city.