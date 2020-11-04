Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count drops slightly
The country’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 113,741.
The highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases is still observed in East Kazakhstan region – 197. With 41 cases, Pavlodar region has seen the second highest number of daily COVID-19 cases. North Kazakhstan region rounds out the top 3 regions with the highest numbers of daily COVID-19 cases with 33.
Slightly less new daily COVID-19 cases – 31 - have been found in Nur-Sultan city, followed by Akmola region – 28 cases, and Almaty city – 23 cases.
Kostanay region has reported 17 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region followed with 16 fresh COVID-19 cases.
14 new daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Kazakhstan region, 13 – in Almaty region, 9 – in Atyrau region, 5 – in Aktobe region, 4 – in Zhambyl region, and 1 – in the city of Shymkent.