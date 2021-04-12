Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count drops to 2,290

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 2,290 daily cases of the coronavirus infection, down 552 than in the previous day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 610. Nur-Sultan city and Almaty region are second and third in terms of the number of fresh daily infections – 398 and 283, respectively.

Triple-digit COVID-19 cases have also been registered in Karaganda region – 205, West Kazakhstan region – 118, Atyrau region – 110, Akmola region – 108, and Aktobe region – 105.

53 more infections have been reported in the city of Shymkent as well as in Zhambyl region, 48 in Pavlodar region, 37 in Mangistau region, 36 in North Kazakhstan region, 35 in Kyzylorda region, 33 in East Kazakhstan region, 31 in Kostanay region, and 27 in Turkestan region.

The county’s COVID-19 caseload has reached 271,809.