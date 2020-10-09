Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 107

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 107 new COVID-19 cases have been found across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest numbers of COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nur-Sultan city and East Kazakhstan region - 17 and 16 new cases, respectively. Double-digit COVID-19 cases have also been spotted in North Kazakhstan region – 14, and Almaty city – 11.

COVID-19 infections have dropped to single-digit in Shymkent city – 3, Akmola region – 4, Aktobe region -1, Almaty region – 3, Atyrau region – 8, Zhambyl region – 2, West Kazakhstan region – 3, Karaganda region – 6, Kostanay region – 3, Mangistau region – 3, Pavlodar region – 9, and Turkestan region – 4.

The country's COVID-19 tally stands at 108,561.