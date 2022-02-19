Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,008

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,008 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city – 301. Kostanay region has seen 97 new daily coronavirus infections. Karaganda region is third in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases – 96.

New daily cases of COVID-19 in double-digit territory have also been registered in North Kazakhstan region - 92, Almaty region - 83, Pavlodar region - 80, Nur-Sultan city - 75, Akmola region - 53, East Kazakhstan region - 50, West Kazakhstan region - 26, Zhambyl region - 14, and Atyrau region - 10.

Eight fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Aktobe region, eight in Kyzylorda region, six in Shymkent city, five in Mangistau region, and four in Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported 1,297,609 confirmed cases of COVID-19.



