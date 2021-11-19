Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,125

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,125 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in North Kazakhstan region - 149. Karaganda region and Almaty city have logged the second and third biggest numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 130 and 123, accordingly.

Out of the daily case count, Nur-Sultan city has recorded 118 infections and Kostanay region – 112.

84 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in East Kazakhstan region, 78 in Akmola region, 57 in Almaty region, 37 in West Kazakhstan region, 25 in Atyrau region, 20 in Shymkent city, 19 in Aktobe region, 19 in Kyzylorda region, 17 in Turkestan region, 12 in Mangistau region, and 10 in Zhambyl region.

The country has so far reported 961,734 confirmed cases of COVID-19.