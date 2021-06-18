EN
    09:09, 18 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,174

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,174 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities and Karaganda region have logged triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 372, 105, and 152, respectively.

    East Kazakhstan region has reported 90 new coronavirus infections. 71 people have been infected with COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region in the past day.

    62 more cases have been registered in Atyrau region, 44 in Pavlodar region, 38 in Akmola region, 37 in Shymkent city, 37 in Almaty region, 34 in Aktobe region, 32 in Kostanay region, 30 in Mangistau region, 20 in Kyzylorda region, 18 in Zhambyl region, and 16 in North Kazakhstan as well as Turkestan region.

    In total, 406,383 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.

