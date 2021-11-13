Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,220

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,220 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in North Kazakhstan region - 169. Almaty city and Pavlodar region have logged the second and third biggest numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 149 and 134, accordingly.

Out of the daily case count, Kostanay region has reported 118 infections, Karaganda region – 110, and Nur-Sultan city – 103.

88 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Akmola region, 88 in East Kazakhstan region, 66 in Almaty region, 36 in West Kazakhstan region, 31 in Kyzylorda region, 31 in Shymkent city, 27 in Atyrau region, 22 in Aktobe region, 21 in Turkestan region, 14 in Zhambyl region, and 13 in Mangistau region.

The country has so far reported 955,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19.