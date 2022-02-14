Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,311

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,311 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city – 382. Pavlodar region has seen the second biggest number of daily coronavirus infections – 157. North Kazakhstan region is third in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases – 143.

New daily cases of COVID-19 in triple-digit territory have been also registered in Kostanay region – 115, Nur-Sultan city – 112, and Akmola region – 108.

74 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Karaganda region, 70 in Almaty region, 36 in East Kazakhstan region, 36 in West Kazakhstan region, 22 in Aktobe region, 17 in Atyrau region, 13 in Zhambyl region, and 12 in Kyzylorda region.

Seven fresh daily COVID-19 infections have been reported in Shymkent city, five in Mangistau region, and two in Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported 1,291,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19.