    08:43, 03 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,312

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 1,312 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 166. Pavlodar region is ranked second with 156 daily infections. Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions have each reported 145 new COVID-19 cases.

    Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 140, Kostanay region – 114, and Akmola region – 105.

    Almaty region has reported 91 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, East Kazakhstan region – 75, West Kazakhstan region – 49, Shymkent city – 35, Kyzylorda region – 24, Atyrau region – 20, Aktobe region – 18, Turkestan region – 13, and Zhambyl region – 11.

    Five more infections have been logged in Mangistau region over the past day.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 943,105.


