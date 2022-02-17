EN
    09:06, 17 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,349

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,349 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city – 429. Nur-Sultan city has seen the second biggest number of daily coronavirus infections – 127. Karaganda region is third in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases – 123.

    New daily cases of COVID-19 in triple-digit territory have been also registered in Pavlodar region - 120, North Kazakhstan region - 117, and Turkestan region - 101.

    78 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Almaty region, 67 in East Kazakhstan region, 56 in Akmola region, 36 in Aktobe region, 35 in Zhambyl region, 31 in West Kazakhstan region, and 11 in Atyrau region.

    Eight fresh daily COVID-19 infections have been reported in Shymkent city, five in Mangistau region, three in Kyzylorda region, and two in Turkestan region.

    The country has so far reported 1,295,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19.



