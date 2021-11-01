Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,395

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,395 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, pushing the national total to 940,612 Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 206. Pavlodar region is ranked second with 198 daily infections. Nur-Sultan city is third with 151 COVID-19 cases.

Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in North Kazakhstan region – 143, Karaganda region – 138, Akmola region – 120, and Kostanay region – 115.

East Kazakhstan region has reported 95 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Almaty region – 86, Aktobe region – 37, West Kazakhstan region – 29, Kyzylorda region – 26, Atyrau region – 20, and Turkestan region – 13.

Nine more COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Shymkent city, seven in Zhambyl region, and two in Mangistau region.