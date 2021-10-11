Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,717

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,717 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, pushing the total COVID-19 caseload to 905,641, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 326. Nur-Sultan city is ranked second with 280 daily infections. Pavlodar region is third with 225 COVID-19 cases.

Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Karaganda region – 149, North Kazakhstan region – 141, Almaty region – 120, and Akmola region – 112.

East Kazakhstan region has reported 99 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Kostanay region – 96, Aktobe region – 46, West Kazakhstan region – 45, Atyrau region – 39, Turkestan region – 29, Shymkent city – 28, Zhambyl region – 16, Kyzylorda region – 14, and Mangistau region – 14.