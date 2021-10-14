Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,985

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,985 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of coronavirus cases to 910,832, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 350. Nur-Sultan city is ranked second with 270 daily infections. Karaganda region is third with 163 COVID-19 cases.

Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Pavlodar region – 154, North Kazakhstan region – 149, Almaty region – 142, East Kazakhstan region – 135, and Akmola region – 120.

Kostanay region has reported 97 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Shymkent city – 81, Aktobe region – 78, West Kazakhstan region – 66, Atyrau region – 51, Turkestan region – 45, Kyzylorda region 42, and Zhambyl region -35.

Seven more COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Mangistau region.