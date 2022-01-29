EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:10, 29 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 11,753

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 11,753 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city – 2,253. Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region have logged the second and third biggest numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 1,930 and 1,797, respectively.

    New daily cases of COVID-19 in triple-digit territory have been registered in Pavlodar region – 970, Akmola region – 877, Kostanay region – 595, Almaty region – 582, West Kazakhstan region – 495, North Kazakhstan region – 430, Aktobe region – 408, East Kazakhstan region – 407, Zhambyl region – 302, Atyrau region – 267, Mangistau region – 147, and Shymkent city – 130.

    97 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Kyzylorda region, and 66 in Turkestan region.

    The country has so far reported 1,216,522 confirmed cases of COVID-19.


