TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:10, 02 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 2,058

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 2,058 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 485. Nur-Sultan city is ranked second with 252 daily infections. Almaty region comes third with 225 COVID-19 cases.

    Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Karaganda region – 152, East Kazakhstan region – 123, Pavlodar region – 121, Kostanay region – 109, and Shymkent city – 105,

    Aktobe region has reported 82 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, West Kazakhstan region – 82, North Kazakhstan region – 67, Atyrau region – 56, Akmola region – 55, Zhambyl region – 51, Kyzylorda region – 45, and Turkestan region – 40.

    Eight more infections have been logged in Mangistau region over the past day.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 889,040.


