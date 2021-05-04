Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 2,076

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 2,076 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide caseload to 330,071, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 658. Nur-Sultan and Karaganda region are second and third in terms of the number of fresh daily infections – 250 and 240, accordingly.

180 people have been affected by the virus in Almaty region. Akmola and Pavlodar regions have reported 137 and 125 daily infections, respectively.

77 more COVID-19 cases have been reported East Kazakhstan region, 73 in West Kazakhstan region as well as in Kyzylorda region, 65 in Shymkent city, 58 in Zhambyl region, 44 in Atyrau region, 34 in Turkestan region, 27 in Aktobe region, 26 in Kostanay region, six in North Kazakhstan region, and three in Mangistau region.