Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 2,693

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 2,693 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 549. Karaganda region follows with 431 infections. Almaty region comes third with 256 COVID-19 cases reported over the past day.

Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Pavlodar region – 192, Nur-Sultan city – 191, Akmola region – 143, East Kazakhstan region – 135, Aktobe region – 133, Shymkent city – 125, and Kostanay region – 105.

West Kazakhstan region has reported 99 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, North Kazakhstan region – 79, Atyrau region – 69, Kyzylorda region – 56, Zhambyl region – 55, Mangistau region – 38, and Turkestan region – 37.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 870,059.