Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 2,828

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 2,828 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide caseload to 287,001, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city is still leading the nation in the number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 677, followed by Nur-Sultan city at 636. Almaty region has reported the third biggest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 243.

Karaganda and Aktobe regions have reported 210 and 200 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Triple-digit fresh daily COVID-19 infections have also been recorded in Atyrau region – 127, Shymkent city – 126, West Kazakhstan region – 109, East Kazakhstan region – 105, and Akmola region – 102.

58 more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kyzylorda region, 48 in Turkestan region, 45 – in North Kazakhstan region, 43 in Zhambyl region, 37 in Pavlodar region, 33 in Mangistau region, and 29 in Kostanay region.