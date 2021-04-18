EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:40, 18 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 2,828

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 2,828 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide caseload to 287,001, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city is still leading the nation in the number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 677, followed by Nur-Sultan city at 636. Almaty region has reported the third biggest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 243.

    Karaganda and Aktobe regions have reported 210 and 200 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, respectively.

    Triple-digit fresh daily COVID-19 infections have also been recorded in Atyrau region – 127, Shymkent city – 126, West Kazakhstan region – 109, East Kazakhstan region – 105, and Akmola region – 102.

    58 more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kyzylorda region, 48 in Turkestan region, 45 – in North Kazakhstan region, 43 in Zhambyl region, 37 in Pavlodar region, 33 in Mangistau region, and 29 in Kostanay region.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!