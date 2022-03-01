Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 228

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 228 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city – 94. North Kazakhstan region has seen the second biggest number of daily coronavirus infections – 21. Pavlodar region is third in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases – 19.

18 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Kostanay region, 14 in Nur-Sultan city. 14 in Karaganda region, 12 in East Kazakhstan region, and 11 in Almaty region.

Seven fresh daily COVID-19 infections have been reported in Akmola region, six in Atyrau region, four in Zhambyl region, three in Shymkent city, two in West Kazakhstan region, two in Kyzylorda region, and one in Aktobe region.

The country has so far reported 1,302,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19.



