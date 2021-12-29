Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 393

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 393 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 68. Karaganda region and Almaty city have logged the second and third biggest numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 56 and 52, respectively.

Out of the daily cases, Pavlodar region has recorded 38, Akmola region – 36, North Kazakhstan region – 31, East Kazakhstan region – 27, Kostanay region – 26, Shymkent city – 14, Almaty region – 14, and Atyrau region – 10.

Nine fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in West Kazakhstan region, five in Mangistau region, four in Zhambyl region, two in Turkestan region, and one in Kyzylorda region.

The country has so far reported 986,946 confirmed cases of COVID-19.