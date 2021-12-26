Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 399

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 399 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 77. Karaganda and Akmola regions have logged the second and third biggest numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 53 and 47, respectively.

Out of the daily cases, Pavlodar region has recorded 42, Kostanay region - 39, North Kazakhstan region – 39, Almaty city – 36, East Kazakhstan region – 22, and Almaty region – 19.

Seven fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in West Kazakhstan region, sic in Shymkent city, five in Aktobe region, three in Zhambyl region, two in Atyrau region, one in Kyzylorda region, and one in Mangistau region.

The country has so far reported 985,857 confirmed cases of COVID-19.