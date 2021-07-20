Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 4,889

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,889 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, is the only area in the country to log the four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,282.

Karaganda region has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily infections – 690, followed by Almaty and Shymkent cities – 629 and 388, respectively.

Fresh COVID-19 cases in triple-digit territory have also been registered in Atyrau region – 291, Mangistau region – 189, Akmola region – 180, Pavlodar region – 179, Turkestan region – 160, Almaty region – 147, Kostanay region – 133, Kyzylorda region – 120, Zhambyl region – 116, and West Kazakhstan region – 108.

95 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in East Kazakhstan region, 94 in North Kazakhstan region, and 88 in Aktobe region.

In total, 499,111 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.