Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 449

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 449 new daily cases to its COVID-19 caseload, Kazinform cites Coronavirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan region still leads in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases. With 226 cases, the region has reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases among others.

Pavlodar region followed with 40 new daily COVID-19 cases. The third highest number of daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in North Kazakhstan – 34.

28 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Akmola region, 25 – in Almaty city, 19 – in the city of Nur-Sultan, 17 – in Almaty region, 16 – in Karaganda region, 15 – in Kostanay region, 13 – in West Kazakhstan region, 7 – in Atyrau region, 5 – in Aktobe region, and 4 – in Zhambyl region.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 113,309.