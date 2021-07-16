Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 5,648

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,648 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city is the only area to report the four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases - 1,549. Almaty city and Karaganda region have logged triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 885 and 746, respectively.

Fresh COVID-19 cases in triple-digit territory have also been registered in Shymkent city – 421, Atyrau region – 329, West Kazakhstan region – 259, Aktobe region – 215, Mangistau region – 208, Almaty region – 188, Pavlodar region – 178, Akmola region – 175, Kostanay region – 116, and Kyzylorda region – 110.

North Kazakhstan region has logged 95 daily infections, Zhambyl region – 77, East Kazakhstan region – 63, and Turkestan region – 34.

In total, 477,754 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.