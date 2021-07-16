EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:16, 16 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 5,648

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,648 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Nur-Sultan city is the only area to report the four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases - 1,549. Almaty city and Karaganda region have logged triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 885 and 746, respectively.

    Fresh COVID-19 cases in triple-digit territory have also been registered in Shymkent city – 421, Atyrau region – 329, West Kazakhstan region – 259, Aktobe region – 215, Mangistau region – 208, Almaty region – 188, Pavlodar region – 178, Akmola region – 175, Kostanay region – 116, and Kyzylorda region – 110.

    North Kazakhstan region has logged 95 daily infections, Zhambyl region – 77, East Kazakhstan region – 63, and Turkestan region – 34.

    In total, 477,754 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.


    Tags:
    Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!