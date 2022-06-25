EN
    12:38, 25 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 57 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city – 33 Nur-Sultan city is second in terms of the number of new COVID-19 cases – 15.

    Shymkent city has posted three fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Akmola region - two, Almaty region - two, Atyrau region - one, and Karaganda region - one.

    The country has so far reported 1,306,167 confirmed cases of COVID-19.



