Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 686

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 686 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 103. Karaganda and Pavlodar regions have logged the second and third biggest numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 98 and 83, respectively.

Out of the daily cases, North Kazakhstan region has recorded 79, Kostanay region – 77, Akmola region – 61, Almaty city – 59, East Kazakhstan region – 40, Almaty region – 26, and West Kazakhstan region – 15.

Nine fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Aktobe region, eight in Zhambyl region, seven in Atyrau region, and six in Kyzylorda region. Shymkent city, Mangistau and Turkestan regions have each reported five daily infections.

The country has so far reported 974,455 confirmed cases of COVID-19.