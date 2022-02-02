Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 7,149

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,149 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city – 1,336. Karaganda region has seen the second biggest number of daily coronavirus infections – 1,063.

New daily cases of COVID-19 in triple-digit territory have been registered in Nur-Sultan city – 822, Pavlodar region – 784, Akmola region – 691, Kostanay region – 462, North Kazakhstan region – 382, West Kazakhstan region – 346, Almaty region – 273, East Kazakhstan region – 265, Aktobe region – 243, Atyrau region – 145, and Zhambyl region – 132.

77 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Shymkent city, 49 in Kyzylorda region, 46 in Mangistau region, and 33 in Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported 1,246,103 confirmed cases of COVID-19.



