Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 704

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 704 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda region and Nur-Sultan city have logged the biggest triple-digit numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 129 and 122, respectively.

Out of the daily cases, Pavlodar region has recorded 78, North Kazakhstan region – 77, Kostanay region – 68, Akmola region – 62, Almaty city – 54, East Kazakhstan region – 33, Almaty region – 19, West Kazakhstan region – 18, and Atyrau region – 15.

Seven fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Zhambyl region, seven in Kyzylorda region, five in Turkestan region, four in Shymkent city, four in Mangistau region, and two in Aktobe region.

The country has so far reported 977,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19.