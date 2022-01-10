Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count up to 2,087

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count has risen to 2,087 compared to 1,945 infections reported in the previous day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 1,442. Shymkent city follows with 123 daily infections.

Out of the total number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Almaty city has reported 93 daily cases of the coronavirus infection, West Kazakhstan region – 55, Karaganda region – 49, Atyrau region – 42, Zhambyl region – 35, Kyzylorda region – 35, Pavlodar region – 35, Akmola region – 31, Turkestan region – 31, Almaty region – 28, Mangistau region – 25, Kostanay region – 19, Aktobe region – 19, and East Kazakhstan region – 16.

Nine more infections have been recorded in North Kazakhstan region.

The country has so far reported 997,438 confirmed cases of COVID-19.