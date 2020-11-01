EN
    09:40, 01 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count up to 465

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 465, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

    East Kazakhstan region keeps leading in the number of new COVID-19 cases with 252 more than recorded in the previous day.

    The second highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases has been recorded in North Kazakhstan region – 30.

    Nur-Sultan city follows with 29 new daily COVID-19 cases registered in the last 24 hours.

    Pavlodar and Akmola regions each have reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases.

    24 fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Almaty city, 16 – in Karaganda region, 13 – Kostanay region, 11 – in Almaty region as well as in West Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Aktobe region, 5 – Atyrau region as well as in Mangistau region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, and 2 – in the city of Shymkent.

    The country has so far reported a total of 112,418 COVID-19 cases.

